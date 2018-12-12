Obituaries | Dec. 13, 2018

Maurice Dunie

Maurice Robert Dunie, of Rockville, died on Dec. 4. He was the beloved husband of the late Sonya Elaine Dunie, to whom he was married 60 years; devoted father of Vida Dunie, Justin (Deborah) Dunie and Matthew (Elaine) Dunie; and loving grandfather of Brett Dunie Neustadt, Nicholas Dunie, Rachel Dunie, Hannah Dunie, Samantha Dunie and Alexandra Dunie. Contributions may be made to a charity of choice.

Thomas G. Echikson

Thomas G. Echikson, of Potomac, died on Dec. 4. He was the beloved husband of Deborah Maisel; devoted father of Daniel and Alexander Echikson; loving brother of William Echikson; and brother-in-law of Anu Ristola.

Echikson was an attorney. During the Obama administration, he served as chief counsel of the Federal Highway Administration and his last position was of Counsel at Perkins Coie LLP. Contributions may be made to the Sibley Foundation in memory of Tom Echikson for GBM research. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg

Funeral Care.

Alan Fishman

Alan Donald Fishman, of Washington, died on Nov. 24. He was the beloved husband of JoEllen; cherished father of Donald (Sonya Schwartz) and Tena Fishman Frank (Blair Frank); loving grandfather of Jacob Frank, Sandy Frank, Sam Fishman and Harry Fishman.

Fishman worked at Sibley Hospital and Peoples Drug Stores, including Maxwell & Tennyson Pharmacy. An Army veteran, he graduated from Roosevelt High School and George Washington University. He was a member of Woodmont Country Club, where he was an avid tennis player, and Washington Hebrew Congregation.

He was a longtime Washington Capitals hockey fan and was recently profiled in a Washington Post piece regarding his son, a Capitals executive, bringing the Capitals’ Stanley Cup to Fishman in his final days. Contributions may be made to a charity of choice.

Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Phyllis Kasnett

Phyllis Eibender Kasnett, of Chevy Chase, died on Nov. 21. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert Kasnett, to whom she was married for 47 years; cherished daughter of the late Ellis and Rose Eibender; devoted and loving mother of Gary (late Ellen) and Kenny (Susan) Kasnett; sister of the late Evelyn Barsky; loving grandmother of Michele Schifrin, Lauren (Jon) Nearpass, Ruthie (Jared) Kasnett and Ethan Kasnett; loving great-grandmother of Hunter and Brody Schifrin, and Stevie and Crosby Nearpass.

She is survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Contributions may be made to JSSA Hospice.

Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Phyllis Kreizman

Phyllis Herson Kreizman, of Rockville, died on Dec. 2. She was the beloved wife of the late Bill Herson and the late Louis Kreizman; devoted mother of Ron (Debbie) Herson and the late Ed Herson; loving grandmother of Scott (Silvie), Emily (Salil), Mike (Heather), Brad and Dana; and great-grandmother of Julie, Sebastian and Lucas. Contributions may be made to JSSA Hospice.

Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Eugene Miller

Eugene Miller, of Chevy Chase, died on Dec. 3. He was 95. Eugene was the beloved husband of Julia Miller; devoted father of Judith (Matthew) Sills and Stephen (Laura) Miller; loving grandfather of Evan and Adams Sills, and David and Alyssa Miller.

Eugene was a Holocaust survivor from Lodz, Poland. He came to America, where he graduated from Butler University in 1955. He received his Ph.D. in pharmacology from the University of Chicago in 1967 and became the chief of the FDA’s Bureau of Foods, Division of Toxicology’s Metabolism Branch

in Beltsville.

He was the president of B’nai B’rith Metropolitan Lodge in Kensington in 1979. He was awarded the FDA Equal Opportunity Achievement Award in 1981 and was a member of the

Jewish Residents of Leisure World and the Rossmoor Photography Club.

Eileen Zemil Rothenberg

Eileen Zemil Rothenberg, of Silver Spring, died on Dec. 5. She was the beloved wife of Bertram Rothenberg for 53 years; devoted mother of Steven Rothenberg (Shelley), of Rockville, and Gary Rothenberg (Wendy), of Ann Arbor, Mich.; adored grandmother of Danny, Jack, Jacob, Rachel, Evan and Allie; dear sister to Ruth Tuchman and Lee Zemil. Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org).

Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.