Obituaries | Dec. 27, 2018

Donald David Demske

Donald David Demske, of Silver Spring and Delray Beach, Fla., died on Dec. 17. He was the loving husband of Phyllis R. Demske, devoted father of Debbie, Sue, and Rob; embracing father-in-law of Amy and Harry, and adoring grandfather of Ben, Michael, and Megan. Contributions may be made to The Literacy Council of Montgomery County

(www.literacycouncilmcmd.org)

Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Donald Eisen

Donald Eisen, of Leisure World in Silver Spring, on died on Dec. 15. He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Barbara (Handler), his son Sam, his daughter-in-law Suzanne Koopmans, and grandchildren, Lennard and Tessa.

Born in Cleveland on May 11, 1937, Donald attended Western Reserve University for both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in English. He taught honors English at Euclid High School. In 1966, he started teaching in the English Department of Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He was the founding chairman of the IUP Theater Department in 1977. He earned his Ph.D. in theater at the University of Pittsburgh in 1982. His dissertation on the stories and plays of Anton Chekhov won the University and College Teaching Association honor for best dissertation of that year. He directed and acted in many plays, bringing classics and modern theater alive to his students, who include successful actors, directors, playwrights and theater technicians.

He retired in 1994, and in 2002 moved to Leisure World, where he was one of the founders of the Leisure World Center for Lifelong Learning. He taught many classes to a large and loyal group of residents. In his condo building he ran the monthly Matinee Theater, which showed and analyzed older films.

Contributions may be made to the Foundation for IUP, specifying that the contribution is for the Donald G. Eisen Scholarship for Theater.

Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Leonard Hollander

Leonard Hollander, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, died on Dec. 9. He was the beloved husband of Anita Hollander; devoted father of Jerome (Debra), Sheryl, and Martin (Michele); loving grandfather of Jordan (Christine), Erica (Sam), Ryan, Joshua, Emily and Rachel, and adored great-grandfather of Hadley and Tessa. Contributions may be made to ASPCA or the National Kidney Foundation.

Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Carolyn June Kaplan

Carolyn June Kaplan, a former mediator and investigator, died last Saturday. A 26-year trustee of the National Symphony Orchestra, president of the George Wasserman Family Foundation, a Chairman’s Circle member of the Wilson Center, and council chair of Theater J of the Edlavitch JCC in the District of Columbia, she quietly gave her heart to countless foundations where she often played a leadership role.

“She led Theater J with keen insight, sterling values, endless grace and deep understanding of the role of theater to inspire, inform and enlighten,” said Marion Ein Lewin, who serves on the theater’s honorary council. “Carolyn’s great generosity and support of Theater J went beyond dollars. It was also a gift of heart and soul. Theater J will never be quite the same without our lovely Carolyn sitting at the table, but her contributions and dedication will be honored always and never forgotten.”

Kaplan was the daughter of the late Janice Wasserman Goldsten and George Wasserman. Wasserman started out as the owner of George’s on Georgia Avenue, where he sold televisions and electronics and later went into the real

estate business.

Kaplan went to Wilson High School and Boston University, where she got a B.S. in biology. She married Bernard Stopak, M.D., and moved to France for a few years while he studied medicine. The two raised their children, Kim and Aaron, in Bethesda, where she was president of the Radnor PTA.

In the ’80s she found her place as an investigator and mediator for the Montgomery County Office of Consumer Affairs, helping resolve disputes between consumers and corporations.

In 2003, after a divorce, Kaplan married Warren Kaplan, a lawyer and champion of civil rights who predeceased her. Kaplan was known for her quiet elegance and ability to empathize with others. On hearing of her death, filmmaker Aviva Kempner said, “The kindest person in Washington is gone.”

Contributions may be made to Theater J, National Symphony Orchestra or Martha’s Table.

Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Alice Norma Levin

Alice N. Levin, of Potomac, died on Dec. 11. She was the beloved wife of Danny Levin; treasured mother of Lee (Debbie) Becker and Patti Berman; caring stepmother of Elliot (Lisa) Levin and Elissa Levin; cherished grandmother of Emily, Jack, Sami, Sophie and Seth; dear sister of the late Victor, Gladys, George, Bobby and Maxine; loving aunt and friend. She is also survived by her adored caregivers, Felicia Juma, Mary Gachagwi and all the helpers. Contributions can be made to JSSA Hospice.

Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Richard Lodish

Richard Lodish, of Bethesda, died on Dec. 19. He was the beloved husband of Erica Lodish and devoted father of Maya Lodish. He is survived by Talia and Isabelle Zimmerman. Contributions may be made to Martha’s Table

(www.marthastable.org).

Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Paul Kramer Miller

Paul Kramer, of Silver Spring, died on Dec. 17. He was the beloved husband of Elaine Newman Miller; devoted father of Barbara and Joel Miller; loving brother of Larry Miller and cherished grandfather of Benjamin and Joshua Miller, and Jared, Ethan and Brooks Rathmell. Contributions may be made to Hope Connections (www.hopeconnectionsforcancer.org) or Luke’s Wings (www.lukeswings.org)

Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.