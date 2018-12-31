Letters | Jan. 3, 2019

Featured Jewish leader not deserving

I find it very disappointing that of all the incredible young, Jewish leaders in our community, you would choose to honor Jill Raney (You Should Know, Dec. 20). A quick review of Raney’s Twitter feed suggests that they are sympathetic to IfNotNow, the anti-Israel organization that, among other things, publicly recites the Mourner’s Kaddish for Gazans killed while trying to invade Israel and harassing students on the Birthright trip.

DAVID JUDELSOHN

North Potomac

Holocaust survivor is also accomplished sculptor

Klara Klein Sever (“Anti-Semitism is alive and well,” Voices, Nov. 22) survived the Holocaust in Jelenec, Slovakia. She and my mother, Malvina Burstein, who survived the war alone in Budapest, were from the same hometown, Trebisov. I had the privilege of meeting Klara Sever.

The Washington community might be interested to know she is an accomplished sculptress, and you might have seen her work. Two public pieces are a relief sculpture on one of the panels at the U.S. Navy Memorial in Washington, and the Golden Warrior Prince (together with Shota Valikhanov and Peter Sever) on 16th Street in front of the Embassy

of Kazakhstan.

I hope that she keeps us informed about her upcoming memoir and movie, “A Higher Authority.”

MIRIAM BURSTEIN

Silver Spring