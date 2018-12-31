Obituaries | Jan. 3, 2019

Robert Arnow, philanthropist

Real estate developer and philanthropist Robert H. Arnow — who played a key role in securing the long-term survival of the Jewish Telegraphic Agency — died Dec. 15 at his home in Scarsdale, N.Y. He was 94.

Arnow became president of the board of directors of JTA in 1967, at a time when the international news agency faced significant financial challenges. He served as president until 1973, but remained a board member for 45 years, until his death.

According to Mark Seal, a former chief executive of JTA, Arnow was essential in negotiating the separation of JTA from the Jewish Agency for Israel and into an independent operation with support from local Jewish federations.

Decades later, Arnow would reminisce about his hands-on role during that transition, which included

personally carrying over some of the typewriters to the agency’s new office.

Mark Joffe, former longtime executive editor and publisher of JTA, remembered Arnow as “a real mensch – a gentle spirit who was as generous with his philanthropy as he was successful in his business. He took to heart the phrase ‘give till it hurts,’ which he appropriated from his beloved father-in-law, Jack Weiler.”

Arnow is survived by his four children, 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. His wife, Joan, who among other things worked with her husband to bring the television show “Sesame Street” to Israel, died in 2010 at age 80.

—JTA News and Features

Mark S. Carlin

Mark S. Carlin died on Dec. 22. He was an adored husband, father, brother, son, passionate public defender and family law practitioner.

He is survived by his wife, Meryl Silverman; son, Saul (Danielle Novy); daughters, Mollie (Charlie Murphy) and Emma; and brother, Jeff (Diane Kroll). He will be greatly missed by his beloved nieces, nephews and

many friends.

A reluctant cat lover, master teller of dad jokes, trier of hobbies, Mark was also a fan of all things chocolate.

He cared deeply about the legal profession. During his 33-year-career, Mark held many board positions and mentored younger attorneys. His family extends gratitude to the wonderful caregivers at Bells Mill House.

Donations may be made to Southern Center for Human Rights, Friends Club, or Us Against Alzheimer’s.

Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Dr. Mildred Eidelman

Dr. Mildred Eidelman, of Silver Spring, died on Dec. 13. She was 85.

She was the beloved wife of the late Martin Eidelman; beloved mother of Mark Eidelman (Stephanie), Gary Eidelman (Jill), Elissa Goldfarb (Saul), and Faith Harrison (Adam); and devoted Bubbe to Michael, (Noemi), Scott, Adam, Sara, (BJ), Joshua, Eric, Maia, Bradley, Samantha and Remy.

Contributions may be made to Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School (cesjds.org).

Services entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.