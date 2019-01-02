Worth the Schlep Jan. 2 – 9

Lunch & Learn, Jan. 3

Rabbi Lia Bass invites you to bring a vegetarian/dairy lunch and read from the Book of Joshua. No Hebrew knowledge is necessary.

12 p.m., Congregation Etz Hayim, 2920 Arlington Blvd, Arlington; free; information at etzhayim.net.

Celebrate the New Moon, Jan. 8

The Jewish Mindfulness Center of Washington at Adas Israel Congregation presents a Rosh Chodesh workshop offering women of all ages a night of nourishment through Jewish yoga and mindfulness practice.

7 p.m., Adas Israel Congregation, 2850 Quebec St. NW; free; register at adasisrael.org.

Jenna Blum, Jan. 9

Blum, author of “Those Who Save Us” and “The Stormchasers,” will read from her new novel, “The Lost Family,” which chronicles a family’s loss in Auschwitz and the challenge of surviving in New York City. A booksigning will follow Blum’s reading.

10:30 a.m., Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia, 8900 Little River Turnpike, Fairfax; $18; tickets at jccnv.org.

Razzia, Jan. 9

A heartfelt drama, the 2017 film “Razzia” follows five Moroccans from different social and religious worlds

who are pushed to the fringes by their government and culture. Screened as part of the Washington Jewish Film Festival.

7:30 p.m., E Street Cinema, 555 11th St. NW Washington; $13.50; tickets at wjff.org.