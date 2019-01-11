Worth the Schlep Jan. 11 – 18

Spa for the Soul, Jan. 13

Judge Rachel “Ruchie” Freier will share her story of how she became the first chasidic woman judge in American history. This program is for women only.

1 p.m., Rollins Congressional Club, 1621 Martha Terrace, Rockville; free; for information and registration, ChabadPotomac.com/3869792.

Political Kickoff, Jan. 13

Jews United for Justice will hold its Maryland General Assembly Kickoff to discuss its strategy for 2019.

2:30 p.m., Columbia Jewish Congregation, 5885 Robert Oliver Place, Columbia; free; to register, go to jufj.org.

Aspirations for the Diaspora, Jan. 14

The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington and Shalom Hartman Institute of North America are hosting a lecture by Rabbi Donniel Hartman, president of the Shalom Hartman Institute, about the widening gap between American and Israeli Jews, and how tensions can be eased.

7:30 p.m., Temple Rodef Shalom, 2100 Westmoreland St., Falls Church; free; register at shalomdc.org.

‘Unorthodox,’ Jan. 15

The popular “Unorthodox” podcast comes to D.C. for a live taping at Washington Hebrew Congregation. Hosted by Mark Oppenheimer, Stephanie Butnick and Liel Leibovitz of Tablet Magazine, every episode features two guests, one Jewish and one not.

7:30 p.m., Washington Hebrew Congregation, 3935 Macomb St. NW, Washington; free; reservations at whctemple.org.

Laugh Out Loud, Jan. 17

Best known for her role in the Netflix hit “Crazy Ex-girlfriend,” comedian Esther Povitsky makes her DC Improv debut in a free-form show called “Alone Together.”

12 p.m., DC Improv, 1140 Connecticut Ave. NW, Washington; $22; tickets at dcimprov.com.