Obituaries | Jan. 17, 2019

Stanley Bergstein

Stanley Bergstein, of Silver Spring, died on Jan. 1. He was the beloved husband of the late Dolores Bergstein; devoted father of Audrey (Robert) Hatfield, Joe (Cindy) Bergstein and the late Michael Bergstein; adored grandfather of Jeremy, Samantha, Erica, Sherri, Daniel and Loren; and loving brother of Roslyn (Leonard) Stoler and Doris Cantor. Contributions may be made to a charity of choice. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Natalie R. Cohen

Natalie R. Cohen, of Silver Spring, died on Jan. 6. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert Cohen; devoted mother of the late Ronald Cohen, Pamela (Sherman) Helberg and Andie (Mark) Kennedy; loving grandmother of Maura, Eli, Alex, Deana, Raleigh and Taylor; and adored “GiGi” of Hunter, Emma, Maggie, Jack and Laine. Contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Robert Kramer

Dr. Robert Kramer, of Potomac, died on Dec. 30. He was 91. Originally from the Bronx, Dr. Kramer moved to Washington after completing four years of medical school in Lausanne, Switzerland. He interned, completed his residency and then became the first chief resident of internal medicine at the Washington Hospital Center.

He met and married the love of his life, Loretta, and together they created a family of four loving daughters and eight grandchildren. Dr. Kramer, with Loretta by his side, built a thriving internal medicine practice and cherished practicing medicine for 49 years.

He was the beloved husband of Loretta Kramer; devoted father of Ann Jacobs, Deborah Weinman (Brad), Julie Fox (Jerry) and Cheryl Kramer; beloved grandfather of Jaclyn Weinman Beck (Jason), Jamie Weinman, Eric, Alexandra and Michael Fox, Allison, Lauren and Erica Jacobs.

Donations can be made to the University of Maryland Hospital, Division of Nephrology/Transplant Section. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Jeffrey Thomas Nazarian

Jeffrey Thomas Nazarian, of Potomac, died on Jan. 6. He was 42. He was born to Sarkis Kevork Nazarian and Barbara Marian Gregory (Greaves) on March 14, 1976, at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington. His father named him in homage to founding father Thomas Jefferson.

Jeff attended Winston Churchill High School in Potomac and played for the JV football team. Later, Jeff became the football team manager and graduated in 1994 with his class at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington. Jeff attended Montgomery College and worked in various fields including the auto body shop business and construction renovations.

Jeff is predeceased by his fatherand his brothers Kirk and Sako.

Jeff is survived by his daughter Lyla Brooks; his brothers Victor, Chris and Matt; his sisters Tamar and Jessica; his nephews Brayden and Connor and his grandmother Ann C. Gregory

of Potomac.

Max Zweig

Max Zweig died on Jan. 4. He was the best friend of Sheri and cherished father, uncle, poppy and brother to Valerie, William (Heather), Rebecca (Matt), Brandy, Bailey, Emma, Ronald (Phyllis) and Robert.

Surrounded always and forever by the ones he laughed with, lived for and loved. Master of patience, an appetite for life, an eye to capture memories, and a calm demeanor that provided guidance and stability to everyone who knew him. Donations may be made to Montgomery Hospice. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.