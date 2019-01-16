Local events mark MLK weekend

At Agudas Achim Congregation in Alexandria, Martin Luther King Jr. weekend has become a time to bring church to the synagogue.

For the last two years, the Conservative congregation has embraced its neighbors from the Alfred Street Baptist Church, the historic black church in Alexandria’s Bottoms neighborhood. This year will be no different.

On Saturday morning, members of the church’s choir will sing during Shabbat services. Then, the Rev. Judy Fentress-Williams, the church’s assistant pastor and a professor of Old Testament at Virginia Theological Seminary, will give a sermon.

Finally, on Sunday night, local chef and cookbook author Michael Twitty will bring his “kosher soul” fusion cooking to the synagogue. Twitty will demonstrate a few of his dishes and discuss his black-Jewish heritage.

2908 Valley Drive, Alexandria; $10 (service is free); information at agudasachim-va.org.

Here are more local Martin Luther King Jr. weekend events.

Jan. 18

MLK Shabbat, Sixth & I Historic Synagogue

6 p.m.; 600 I St. NW, Washington; $8; tickets at sixthandi.org.

Martin Luther King Jr. Shabbat Dinner, Adas Israel Congregation

6 p.m., 2850 Quebec St. NW, Washington; $28; tickets at adasisrael.org.

Shabbat Shira: Bridging the Divide, Temple Sinai

7:30 p.m.; 3100 Military Road NW, Washington ; free; information at templesinaidc.org.

Jan. 19

Social Action Shabbation: The Rise of Intolerance, Tifereth Israel Congregation

9 a.m., 7701 16th St. NW, Washington; free; information at tiferethdc.shulcloud.com.

Social Justice Havdalah, Agudas Achim Congregation

6:15 p.m., 2908 Valley Drive, Alexandria; free; information at agudasachim-va.org.

Jan. 20

Moishe House Movie Screening: “Mississippi Burning,” Moishe House Northern Virginia

4 p.m.; 804 N. Cleveland St., Arlington; free; information at gatherdc.org.

Jan. 21

MLK Day of Service, Washington Hebrew Congregation

10 a.m., 3935 Macomb St. NW, Washington; free; register at whctemple.org.

MLK Day Family Fun Day, Congregation Har Shalom

9:30 a.m., 11510 Falls Road, Potomac; free (can food donation requested); information at harshalom.org.

MLK Day of Service, Edlavitch D.C. Jewish Community Center

10 a.m., NE Washington (address provided upon registration); $20; tickets at edjcc.org.

MLK Day of Service, Bender Jewish Community Center of Greater Washington/Chabad of Potomac

10 a.m., 6125 Montrose Road, Rockville; $15; register at benderjccgw.org.

MLK Parade & Right to the City Exhibit, New Synagogue Project

12 p.m., 2500 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE, Washington; free; information at newsynagogueproject.org.

