Obituaries | Jan. 24, 2019

Stanley Bobb

Stanley Bobb, of Chevy Chase, died on Jan. 4. He was 83. He was grew up in Washington and attended Coolidge High School. He attended college at the University of Maryland, College Park, and went on to become chief executive officer of HOF Laundry Systems.

He was honored in the Bender Jewish Community Center of Greater Washington Sports Hall of Fame.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy; sister, Anita; children, Jodi, Tammy and Daryle; and grandchildren, Oliver, Janie, Cooper, Luke, Amanda, Annie, Tess, Ruby, Jordan, Justin, Kayla and Lucy.

Earl Geldon

Earl Geldon, of Silver Spring, died on Jan. 15. He was the beloved husband of the late Ruth Geldon for 76 years; devoted father of Fred (Anne) Geldon and Gilbert (Marjorie) Geldon; adored grandfather of Todd Geldon, Ben Geldon, Elise (Brian Seidel) Geldon and Dan (Heather) Geldon and loving great-grandfather of Zoe Geldon, Susanna Geldon and Dylan Geldon Seidel. He is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Donations may be made to the Jewish Foundation for Group Homes. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Arthur Marks

Arthur Marks, of Potomac, died on Jan. 15. He was born in Detroit on Oct. 1, 1944. Art is survived by his wife of 25 years, Nancy Casey, and his children, Joshua, Michael, Samantha and Spencer. He was the caring brother of Gene, David (Camille)

and Irene (Graham Bass).

Art practiced venture capital for 35 years. Art had numerous passions including, fly fishing, photography, sailing, military history and gardening. He transformed his home into a paradise for birds, bees, butterflies and people. Donations can be made to Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Gerald S. Rothkin

Gerald S. Rothkin died on Jan. 14. He was the beloved father of Michael (Donna) Rothkin, Marcy (Sam) Myers and Andrew Rothkin; devoted grandfather of Allison (Eddie) Reed, Mitch Zanqwill, Emily and Ben Rothkin and Sophie Freedman; adoring great-grandfather of Jack Gerald; loving brother of the late Ruth Niefeld, Shirley Wolfe; and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Joseph Bernard Spund

Joseph B. Spund, of Sandy Spring, died on Jan. 15. He was the beloved father of Hollis Spund Vogdes (David Edwards) and Stephen (Amy) Spund; loving brother of the late Zelda Levin, the late Ellen Potts and the late Stanley Spund; adored grandfather of Bryan (Sarah) Spund, Jesse Spund, Brooke Spund, Jillian (Shane) Boggs, Jacob Vogdes and Devin Vogdes and great-grandfather of Makenzie. Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.