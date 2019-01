Nathaniel Jacob Shemony (Nate), son of Debbie and Eli Shemony of North Bethesda, will celebrate his bar mitzvah on Jan. 26 at Magen David Sephardic Congregation in Rockville. Joining in the simchah will be his brother, Benjamin, sisters Talia and Neely, and grandparents Miriam Gavin-Kalinsky of Forest Hills, N.Y. and Yehudit Shemony of Netanyah, Israel. Nate is a seventh-grader at the Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School in Rockville. Photo provided.