Obituaries | Jan. 31, 2019

A. Ronald Bloch

A. Ronald Bloch, of Bethesda, died on Jan. 21. He was the beloved husband of Mary Bloch; devoted father of Robert (Sari) Bloch and Linda Bloch; cherished grandfather of Sasha Bloch and loving brother of Pearl Segall. Memorial

contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Dvora Gainsburg

Dvora Gainsburg, of Cabin John, died on Jan. 22. She was the beloved wife of the late Coleman Gainsburg; devoted mother of Danny Gainsburg (Phyllis Chovitz), Mike Gainsburg, Larry Gainsburg (Amy) and Shellie Gainsburg (Ralph Sonenshine); loving sister of Helen Elson; sister-in-law of Elaine Fox and Gail Wolson; adored grandmother of Benai McClanahan (Freddie), Samantha Gainsburg (Serefhan Yas), Izzy Gainsburg, Marissa Gainsburg, Jesse Gainsburg, Brett Perry, Rachel Sonenshine and Noah Gainsburg; and great-grandmother of Brooks McClanahan. Contributions may be made to Mazon (mazon.org) or S.O.M.E. (some.org). Services entrusted to Shomrei Neshama of Greater Washington.

Peter Richard Gilbert

Peter Richard Gilbert of Chevy Chase, died on Jan. 22. He was the beloved son of the late Daniel and Peggy Gilbert; cherished husband of Robin; devoted father of Richard and Jeffrey; devoted father-in-law of Lainie and Robyn; loving brother of Dorothy Gilbert Goldstone and the late Anne Drew; adored grandfather of Samantha, Jake, Lexie, Grayson and Zach. Contributions may be made to a charity of choice. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Linda Schwartz Rosenthal

Linda Schwartz Rosenthal died on Jan. 16. She was the first in her family to go to college and then law school. As a lawyer, she founded the firm Eig & Schwartz, which later merged with the firm of Paley Rothman. Her peers across the nation elected her to the American College of Real Estate Lawyers in honor and recognition of her professional excellence.

Linda served as member of the Maryland State Board of Law Examiners, the Committee on Ethics of the Maryland State Bar, Character Committee of the Maryland Court of Appeals, and as an adjunct professor at American University Washington College of Law. Linda was selected the maximum allowable three times to the top 100 women in Maryland and inducted into the Circle of Excellence.

She spent donated her time and effort to social and charitable organizations. Throughout her career, she inspired young women to attend law school and mentored them through the early years of their careers. Her professional influence continues to ripple throughout the legal community by the relationships with her mentees.

She aided cancer research at risk to her well-being, participating in four phase I clinical trials. She supported fellow cancer patients and survivors, helping them navigate the labyrinth of clinical trial research and insurance issues.

She is survived by her husband, Alan; sons, Jeffrey and Kevin; their wives, Lauren and Allison; grandchildren, William, Bennett, Olivia and Alexandra; and sister, Jo Ina Bergman.

Donations may be made to a charity of choice.

Sylvia E. Yaffe

Sylvia E. Yaffe, of Rockville, died on Jan. 25. She was the beloved wife of Ted Yaffe; devoted mother of Michael Yaffe (Sung-Yun Pai), Joan Hogen (Jack and Leah Mcgee (Tim); loving sister of Leonard Bosin, Morris Bosin, Bernice Cohen and the late Doris Bosin; and cherished grandmother of six.

Contributions may be made to a charity of choice.