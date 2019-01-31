Worth the Schlep Jan. 31 – Feb. 6

Gala Night, Feb. 2

Join Congregation Etz Hayim for its annual gala. Volunteers will be recognized at 7:30, after which hors d’oevres and dessert will be served with music.

7 p.m., Congregation Etz Hayim, 2920 Arlington Blvd., Arlington; $54; for

tickets, email office@etzhayim.net.

Interfaith Workshop, Feb. 3

Led by Rev. Julia Jarvis, the spiritual director of Interfaith Families Project, marriage counselors share tools and support for interfaith couples from childrearing to dealing with in-laws. This event is the first in a series.

11 a.m., Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School, 1901 E. Jefferson St., Rockville; $300; tickets at iffp.net.

Super Bowl Bash, Feb. 3

All four DMV Moishe Houses (Northern Virginia, Bethesda, Columbia Heights and Capitol Hill) will join up to watch the Patriots take on the Rams in Super Bowl LIII. Pizza and kosher wings are on the menu.

5:30 p.m., Moishe House Northern Virginia, 804 N. Cleveland St., Arlington; free; information at gatherdc.org.

Jews and Chinese Food, Feb. 5

Lillian Li discusses her novel, “Number One Chinese Restaurant,” set in the

fictional Beijing Duck House in Rockville. Part of the Lessans Family Literary Series.

7 p.m., Bender Jewish Community Center of Greater Washington, 6125 Montrose Road, Rockville; free; information at 301-348 3756 or ldelsesto@benderjccgw.org.