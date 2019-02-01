Community for Jan. 31, 2019

Rabbi-Cantor Annie Bornstein, of Jewish Heart and Soul, is a winner of the WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards as a wedding professional. This is the fourth consecutive year that Bornstein, of Washington, received the award.

Bornstein, a graduate of The Manhattan School of Music in New York City, was ordained by the Hebrew Union

College-Jewish Institute of Religion in New York City. She has served several major congregations throughout the United States and has garnered a wide range of experience working with couples across Washington, Maryland, Virginia and elsewhere. She has an extensive background in couples counseling.

Rabbi Greg Harris of Congregation Beth El of Montgomery County donates blood during the congregation’s blood drive on Jan. 20. Harris gave the equivalent of two blood donations. More than 65 people participated.

