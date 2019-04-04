Worth the schlep, April 4 – 11

FINAL FOUR WATCH PARTY, APRIL 6

Join Moishe House Bethesda for a Final Four watch party as the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament nears its conclusion. Bring a beverage to share.

6 p.m., Moishe House Northern Virginia, 804 N. Cleveland St., Arlington; $25; RSVP to

Novamoishehouse@gmail.com.

TURNING POINT, APRIL 7

Meet other women in the area who share your interests and learn about a critical period for women in the United States. Pat Wirth, the executive director of the Turning Point Suffragist Memorial Association, will share an in-depth look at the suffragist movement. Organized by the Sisterhoods of Temple B’nai Shalom, Congregation Ner Shalom and Temple Rodef Shalom, this event is open to all.

1 p.m., Temple B’nai Shalom, 47612 Old Ox Road, Fairfax Station; suggested $10 donation; RSVP with josie516@gmail.com.

PEY DALID AT TIKVAT ISRAEL, APRIL 7

See Jewish trio Pey Dalid and their range of Jewish liturgical music blended with reggae, jazz, hip hop and rock.

7 p.m., Tikvat Israel Congregation, 2200 Baltimore Road, Rockville; $25; tickets at tikvatisrael.org.

ISRA-VOTE, APRIL 8

Join the Israeli emissaries of the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington on the eve of Israeli elections to talk about what’s at stake. You can even make your voice heard by voting in the DMV’s Mock

Election.

7:30 p.m., Abraham S. & Minnie Kay Conference Center, 6101 Executive Blvd., North Bethesda; $10; tickets at jcouncil.org.