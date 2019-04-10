Obituaries | April 11, 2019

Dolly Bennof

Dolly Bennof, of Leisure World in Silver Spring, died on April 6.

She was the beloved wife of the late Alvin Bennof for 56 years. They met as toddlers in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion, grew up together, moved to Washington after World War II and raised a family in love and laughter.

She was the devoted mother of Richard (Arlene), Steven and Gale (Jim) Bennof; and cherished grandmother of the late Jeremy Wechsler.

A professional entertainer, Dolly sang throughout the Washington area as a soloist and with the John Brown Band, as well as at Leisure World with her beloved friends in the Fun and Fancy Theatre Group.

Contributions may be made to a charity of choice. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Ruthjoy Leventhal

Ruthjoy Leventhal, of Rockville, died on April 1.

She is survived by her three children, Amy Musher (Joe), Scott Livingston (Claire) and John Livingston (Susan); her four grandsons, Jacob, Noah and Evan Livingston, and Jeffrey Rosen (Christy); two great-grandchildren, Ben and Andrea Rosen; and her brother, William Marshall. She is predeceased by two other grandchildren, Jay Rosen and Alex Livingston.

Ruthjoy enjoyed a full life with many friends and family. She loved playing bridge, canasta and hand and foot. She was a dedicated member of B’nai Israel Congregation. She also volunteered at Suburban Hospital, Bethesda Thrift Shop and Make-a-Wish Foundation.

Her doctor said when he asked her what was on her “Bucket List,” she said to ride on a motorcycle.

Contributions may be made to B’nai Israel Congregation or Make-a-Wish Foundation. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Richard William Robins

Richard William Robins, of Chevy Chase, died on April 4.

He was the beloved husband of Eve Silverman Robins; devoted father of Lena Robins-Faden (Ryan), Amanda Alter (Michael) and Rachel Robins; loving brother of Barry Robins and Joan Robins; cherished grandfather of Naomi, Abigail, Adam, Emily, Anna and Isabelle. Contributions may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research or to the Parkinson’s Foundation. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Janet Lee Steinberg

Janet Lee Steinberg, of Bethesda, died on April 6.

She was the beloved wife of the late Samuel J. Steinberg; devoted mother of Wendy Steinberg and the late Lisa Steinberg; cherished grandmother of Robert and Lilly Tapparo and Eli Mellen; and great-grandmother of Avi Mellen. Contributions may be made to JSSA. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Allan Michael Weinstein

Allan Michael Weinstein died on April 1. He was born in New Haven, Conn., to Joseph and Ida Weinstein.

He was the beloved husband of 41 years of Linda and adored father of David and Jessica. He is also survived by his brother Robert E. Weinstein, his niece, nephew and many close cousins.

Allan felt honored to be a physician, and his compassion as a doctor led him down many paths. His varied professional pursuits were all focused on a single objective: developing innovative ideas to achieve better health outcomes. Allan was a kind, supportive and positive force in the many lives that he touched. He loved nothing more than spending time with his cherished family and friends.

Donations can be made to So Others Might Eat (SOME) in Washington. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.