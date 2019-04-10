Community for April 11, 2019: Purim across Washington



Sherman ECC students at Congregation Har Shalom are invincible for Purim. Photo by Lisa Lind.

Estee Ellis, left, and Alona Bach take a non-poultry approach at Kesher Israel’s young professionals megillah reading on March 20. About 200 people came for the celebration. Photo by Aaron Tessler.

The Diamond family creates a living rainbow at Congregation Beth Emeth’s Purim Palooza on March 17. The Diamonds won the prize for the most creative family costume ensemble. Photo by Iris Solodar.

Thirty people came dressed in costumes to make merry for residents of Arcola Health and Rehabilitation Center in Silver Spring. The March 18 event was sponsored by the Berman Academy PTO and Kemp Mill Synagogue.

Photo by Miriam Friedman.