Worth the Schlep April 11 – 18

Artists of Excellence, April 14

The world-touring Miro Quartet brings their chamber music to Rockville as part of the Bender Jewish Community Center’s Concert Series.

7:30 p.m., Bender Jewish Community Center of Greater Washington, 6125 Montrose Road, Rockville; $31-$46; tickets at benderjccgw.org.

Nefesh Mountain Concert, April 14

Join PJ Library and the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington for dancing and singing at a Nefesh Mountain concert. Soni Zasloff and Eric Lindberg will perform their family-friendly fusion of bluegrass and Jewish music.

4 p.m., Ray’s Meadow Local Park, 2901 East West Highway, Chevy Chase; $5-$25; register at shalomdc.org.

Fiscal Therapy, April 15

Economist and author William Gale discusses his book “Curing America’s Debt Addiction and Investing in the Future,” in which he proposes a plan to control entitlement spending and create new public investments in human and physical capital.

12:15 p.m., Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia, 8900 Little River Turnpike, Fairfax; $5 (free for members); for information, email Shari.Berman@jccnv.org.

Escape Room: Egypt, April 16

EntryPointDC, NOVA Tribe and 2239 invite young adults to a new “live adventure space” to complete challenges and riddles to escape the tomb of Pharaoh. There will also be Passover trivia and holiday food.

7 p.m., 5 Wits at Ballston Quarter Mall, 4238 Wilson Blvd., Arlington; $30-$37; tickets at edcjcc.org.

David Brooks, April 17

New York Times columnist David Brooks discusses his new book, “The Second Mountain,” an exploration of what it means to lead a meaningful life amid an ethos of individualism.

7 p.m., Sixth & I Historic Synagogue, 600 I St. NW, Washington; $20; tickets at sixthandi.org.