Gaithersburg rabbi lands top Conservative job

The Rabbinical Assembly, Conservative Judaism’s association of rabbis, announced Thursday that Rabbi Jacob Blumenthal of Shaare Torah in Gaithersburg will become chief executive in July.

Blumenthal, 52, will leave the synagogue that he helped to found in 1995. In an interview Friday, he said that in his absence, there will be an “interim arrangement” at Shaare Torah hires a new rabbi to begin in the summer of 2020. He said the synagogue does not know what this interim arrangement will consist of.

Blumenthal declined to give his opinions on one of the most controversial debates in the Conservative movement: intermarriage.

A 2013 Pew survey found that 23 percent of Conservative Jews are married to non-Jews, but Rabbinical Assembly rabbis are not permitted to perform intermarriages.

He will Rabbi Julie Schonfeld, the first woman to serve as chief executive of a major rabbinical organization. She announced in March 2018 that she was stepping down.

Blumenthal said he wants Conservative rabbis to be more of a presence in the Jewish community outside of synagogue walls.

“Building a movement doesn’t just mean rabbis who work in congregations, but rabbis who work in all different parts of the rabbinate, at Hillels, as chaplains, in social justice organizations,” Blumenthal said. “In the past we’ve often thought of the Conservative movement as a set of synagogues and congregations and one of the ways … we need to reframe our thinking is about all the different spaces in which rabbis create community.”

By all indications, the Conservative movement is shrinking in the United States. The 2013 Pew survey found that 18 percent of American Jews identified as Conservative, down from 25 percent in a 2001 study. In 2017, a Public Religion Research Institute survey found that just 14 percent identify as Conservative, and the Pew study found the Conservative movement to have the highest attrition rate of the three major streams.

Blumenthal didn’t address the decline directly, but cited his experience starting and growing a Conservative synagogue, which has a membership of 320 families, as evidence that he’s up to the task of doing the same for the movement as a while.

He also said he’d like to see the movement embrace a less binary perspective on identity, adding that Shaare Torah is exploring whether to grant membership to non-Jewish spouses of congregants.

“There are people of other backgrounds who are very committed to many aspects of Jewish life and Jewish community, and we have to think about how we engage all of those people in creating a community that’s vibrant,” Blumenthal said. “We live in a world that’s not binary. What we need is a more nuanced understanding of how people understand their own identities.”

The executive director of the Rabbinical Assembly is responsible for assisting the organization’s 1,700 rabbis, leading the organization’s staff and steering the group’s marketing arms, according to Rabbi Debra Newman Kamin, president of the Rabbinical Assembly.

Issues regarding Israel and intermarriage are largely left up to the umbrella organization of synagogues, United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism, she said.

Asked why Blumenthal had been hired over other applicants (the search process began in December), Newman Kamin said, “He’s kind and he’s a great listener and we just felt that was a leader we want to project to our members, someone who’s really caring and respectful of different views.

“We think we have a lot of wisdom to bring to the Jewish community and of course we’d like to bring more people in who’d like to participate. And we feel like [Blumenthal] will be good in leading that,” she added.

Blumenthal said he hadn’t yet decided on where he will live once he takes on his new job. The Rabbinical Assembly offices are located in Manhattan.