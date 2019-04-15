Kesher Israel institutes vaccination policy

Rabbi Hyim Shafner of Kesher Israel Congregation in Georgetown announced last week that families who choose not to vaccinate their children for measles will not be allowed inside the Orthodox synagogue.

Shafner said congregants began coming to him with concerns after hearing stories of measles outbreaks inside Orthodox communities in Brooklyn and Baltimore among unvaccinated children. Located near downtown Washington, the synagogue is visited by tourists from all over. During Passover, Shafner said, as many as 300 tourists may visit the synagogue in a day. Signs in English, Hebrew and Yiddish have all been posted to the synagogue’s doors, according to the rabbi.

“Our primary worry is not the average person in Georgetown, it’s the folks coming from places that may not be vaccinating,” Shafner said.

In New York City, the problem of non-vaccination has gotten so bad that Mayor Bill DeBlasio declared a public health emergency requiring everyone who hasn’t been vaccinated in Williamsburg (home to a large haredi Orthodox community) to do so. So far, there have been 285 confirmed cases of measles there.

A small number of rabbis in certain haredi Orthodox communities have questioned the safety of vaccines, citing a false link between vaccination and other developmental disorders. Shafner insisted that not only is vaccinating safe and necessary, it’s against Jewish law not to do so.

“Rabbis across the board have come out and said it’s totally against Jewish law to not vaccinate,” Shafner said. “You’re not allowed to endanger your own life and you’re certainly not allowed to endanger others. It’s so totally against Jewish thought.”

Shafner said the need for a vaccination policy only became more urgent when a case of measles was reported in Pikesville in early April. Shortly after the case was confirmed, rabbis from the Jewish community urged caution when traveling to areas with a high concentration of reported outbreaks and one nearby synagogue gave out free vaccinations last week.

At Kesher Israel, Shafner said the policy will remain in place indefinitely.

“We rely on medicine and science, we don’t only rely on rabbis, we’re not Christian Scientists,” Shafner said.

