Obituaries | April 18, 2019

Paula Oken Horowitz

Paula Horowitz died on April 10. She was born Oct. 14, 1927, in Washington, where her parents, Max and Sarah Oken, owned a butcher shop.

She graduated with honors from University of Maryland and received a master’s degree in social work from Catholic University. She went on to head the adult services division of Prince George’s County Department of Social Services after many years in the department’s Child Protective Services.

The mother of Matt Horowitz (Michele) and Carolyn Amacher, she was preceded by her loving husband, Eli. Paula was blessed with four grandchildren, Eric, Lisa, Ezra and Sam. She saw all of them to adulthood.

Contributions may be made in her memory to Hadassah. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Milton Kanner

Milton Kanner, of Silver Spring, died on April 12.

He is predeceased by his wife of 68 years, Doris Kanner. Milton is survived by his three children, Rick (Marcia), Howard (Ilene) and Robert (Sandy); his grandchildren, Shauna, Justin (Christie), Adam (Susanna), Gregg (Adina), David (Rebecca) and Larry; and his great-grandchildren, Noah, Madalyn, Cole, Jack and Asher.

Contributions may be made to the Jewish Social Service Agency. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

