Community for April 18, 2019

Jill Stepak, art specialist at the Milton School in Washington, received the Kohelet Prize for Excellence in Jewish Education and $36,000 in prize money. She was recognized for her work in differentiated instruction. Photo by Miranda Chadwick.

At Tikvat Israel’s religious school, students learned how to make challah, explored the science of yeast, mastered challah braiding and discovered how to make flour from grain with mortar and pestle. They also learned and performed the mitzvah of “hafrashat challah,” the separation of challah. Photo by Luisa Moss.

Har Shalom senior rabbi Adam Raskin, left, meets Maryland House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D) at last month’s AIPAC conference, along with Berman Hebrew Academy seniors Mia Raskin, second from right, and Lili Panitch. Photo provided.

From left, Maryland state Sen. Craig Zucker (D-District 14), Greater Olney Civic Association Contribution to the Community Award winner Fran Weiss, and her husband, Jeffrey Weiss. The award ceremony was held at Good Counsel High School in Olney on March 10. The Weisses are members of Shaare Tefila Congregation in Olney. Photo provided by Jeffrey Weiss.

From left, Leo Halpert, Mark Eidelman and Rep. David Trone (D-Md.) were among the 550 participants at Guys Nite Out and Seder Summit, held March 31 at Beth Sholom Congregation. Whiskey, barbecue and a discussion of key parts of the seder were on the menu. Photo by Aryeh@AryehPhoto.

David Itkin was one of 300 volunteers from congregations around the community who made oral rehydration therapy packets on March 10 at Beth El Hebrew Congregation in Alexandria. ORT is a fluid replacement used to prevent and treat dehydration. Photo by Rabbi David Spinrad.

