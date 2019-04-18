Doing good on Good Deeds Day

Good Deeds Day brought out thousands of members of the Washington area’s Jewish community on April 7 to work on hands-on volunteer projects at about 75 sites.

The eighth annual Sara & Samuel J. Lessans Good Deeds Day was hosted by the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington. Washington Jewish Week was a media sponsor.

