Doing good on Good Deeds Day

Good Deeds Day brought out thousands of members of the Washington area’s Jewish community on April 7 to work on hands-on volunteer projects at about 75 sites.
The eighth annual Sara & Samuel J. Lessans Good Deeds Day was hosted by the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington. Washington Jewish Week was a media sponsor.
Similar Posts:
- Worth the Schlep March 8-14
- Jews seek dialogue with Christian pro-Israel group
- Federation raised $21 million in 2018
- After study, NoVa’s year in the spotlight
March 8, 2019
January 10, 2019
January 29, 2019
February 6, 2019
Leave a Reply