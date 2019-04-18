Worth the Schlep April 18 – 28

Is Kush Kosher? April 24

Discuss kosher law as it pertains to marijuana at this event for Jews in their 20s and 30s.

7 p.m., Moishe House Northern Virginia, 804 N. Cleveland St., Arlington; free; information at gatherdc.org.

‘Saving Neta’, April 24

Israeli director Nir Bergman’s film “Saving Neta” follows four women whose lives are in turmoil when they encounter a mysterious stranger.

8 p.m., Avalon Theatre, 5612 Connecticut Ave. NW, Washington; $9.50-$12.75; tickets at theavalon.org.

Jews on Bikes, April 27

Celebrate the end of Passover with a bike ride through Washington and agluten-heavy feast at Wiseguy Pizza in Navy Yard.

7 p.m., Chinatown Park, 555 I St. NW, Washington; free; register at gatherdc.org.

‘A Tramway in Jerusalem’, April 28

Israeli director Amos Gitai’s film is a series of vignettes. Viewers meet various passengers in a Jerusalem tramcar and a picture of a people emerges. The screening, part of FilmFest DC, will be followed by a Skype interview with Gitai.

2 p.m., Landmark’s E Street Cinema, 555 11th Street NW, Washington; $14; tickets at filmfestdc.org.

