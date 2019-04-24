Irwin L. Gold

Irwin Lester Gold, a Maryland resident for more than six decades, died on April 17. He was 91.

Irwin will be remembered as a loving husband, devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather, and cherished friend to many. Irwin was raised in New York City and Washington and graduated from Western High School.

Irwin attended Cornell University before graduating from the University of Maryland, where he studied chemical engineering. After proudly serving in the Air Force, Irwin owned and operated a food processing business in Brentwood, Md., named for his mother, “Ida Mae,” where he produced salads and pizzas for distribution to grocery stores throughout the region. Irwin’s career took a turn later in life when he became interested in the toy business, including distributing the Mancala game after he became intrigued with its variations among different cultures throughout the world.

Irwin leaves behind his loving wife of 42 years, Fay Gold; four children and their spouses: Allan Gold and Rosemary Olivo, Brad and Marge Gold, Rhonda Gold and Michael Small, and Jack Gold and Lauren Asplen; stepchildren, Russell Whitcup and Cary Whitcup and his wife, Julia; grandchildren, Amy, Eric, S, Leah, Ryan, Adam, Wendy, Samantha, Emery and Jackson; great-grandson, Henry; and his sister, Adele Kolinsky, and her family.

Donations can be made to Riderwood’s scholarship fund. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

