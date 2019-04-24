Esther Nash, of Rockville, died on April 19. She was the beloved wife of the late Paul Nash; devoted mother of the late Helen Nash; and loving sister of the late Miriam Yaglom and the late Bella Tasma.

Esther is survived by her nephew, Maurice Yaglom, and his wife, Donna; her niece, Helaine Kranz, and her husband, Steve; her great-nieces Miriam Sas and her husband, Jared; Laura Press and her husband, Dave; Cara Carroll and her husband, Ben; and her great-nephew, David Yaglom, and his partner, Nichole Hetchkop. She is also survived by her great-great niece, Ella Press, and great-great nephews, Noah Press and Zachary Carroll.

Contributions may be made to the Jewish Social Service Agency (jssa.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

