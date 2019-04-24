Worth the Schlep April 25 – May 1

Jews on Bikes, April 27

Celebrate the end of Passover with abike ride through Washington and a gluten-heavy feast at Wiseguy Pizza in Navy Yard.

7 p.m., Chinatown Park, 555 I St. NW, Washington; free; register at gatherdc.org.

A Tramway in Jerusalem, April 28

Israeli director Amos Gitai’s film is a series of vignettes. Viewers meet various passengers in a Jerusalem tramcar and a picture of a people emerges. The screening, part of FilmFest DC, will be followed by a Skype interview with Gitai.

2 p.m., Landmark’s E Street Cinema, 555 11th Street NW, Washington; $14; tickets at filmfestdc.org.

MoHo Happy Hour, April 30

Grab some drinks and grub with Moishe House Northern Virginia.

6:30 p.m., Bracket Room, 1210 N. Garfield St., Arlington; free; information at gatherdc.org.

Safeguarding Israeli Democracy, April 30

New Israel Fund CEO Daniel J. Sokatch will discuss how his organization plans to push for pluralism and equality in Israel.

7 p.m., Temple Rodef Shalom, 2100 Westmoreland St., Falls Church; free; register at templerodefshalom.org.

