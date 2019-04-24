Community for April 25, 2019

Children gather around the Torah as Rabbi Yitzchok Raskin, a scribe, writes a letter in their honor. Chabad Lubavitch of Greater Gainesville and Manassas celebrated the completion of its Torah scroll on April 7. Photo by Eric Teitelman.

Members of Congregation Beth Emeth in Herndon made snack bags for a subsidized after-school program during its March 31 “Do Good Deeds on Mitzvah Day.” Among their other projects, the congregants prepared and hosted a dinner at the Embry Rucker Community Shelter. Photo by Susan Berger.

