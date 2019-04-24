Community for April 25, 2019

Children gather around the Torah as Rabbi Yitzchok Raskin, a scribe, writes a letter in their honor. Chabad Lubavitch of Greater Gainesville and Manassas celebrated the completion of its Torah scroll on April 7. Photo by Eric Teitelman.
Members of Congregation Beth Emeth in Herndon made snack bags for a subsidized after-school program during its March 31 “Do Good Deeds on Mitzvah Day.” Among their other projects, the congregants prepared and hosted a dinner at the Embry Rucker Community Shelter. Photo by Susan Berger.
Similar Posts:
- Community for Feb. 14, 2019
- Doing good on Good Deeds Day
- Community for April 18, 2019
- Community for April 11, 2019: Purim across Washington
February 14, 2019
April 18, 2019
April 17, 2019
April 10, 2019
Leave a Reply