Dr. Steven Lipsius, of Bethesda, died on Apr. 24.

He is survived by Paula, his beloved wife of nearly 58 years; his devoted children, Amy and her husband, Jay Halpern; Elizabeth and her husband, Donald Peck; and Adam and his wife, Linda Appel Lipsius; and by his five cherished grandchildren, Kyle, Stephanie and Luke Halpern, and Dorothy and Eli Lipsius. Dr. Lipsius is also survived by his sister, Phyllis Lipsius Young.

Born in Philadelphia, Dr. Lipsius has lived in the Washington area since 1971, when he joined the full-time faculty of The George Washington University

Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences. He remained on the clinical faculty and in private practice until shortly before his death. He was an Army Special Forces physician in Vietnam.

Contributions may be made to George Washington University’s Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences (smhs.gwu.edu/psychiatry/) or The Wounded Warrior Project (woundedwarriorproject.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

