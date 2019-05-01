Community | May 1, 2019

Women of two faiths
From left: Speaking at Sunday’s Jewish-Muslim dialogue at Adas Israel Congregation in Washington are Avis Miller, rabbi emerita of Adas Israel; Sahar Khamis, associate professor at University of Maryland; Allison Silberberg, former mayor of Alexandria; and Lobna Ismael, founder and president of Connecting Cultures. The event was sponsored by Jewish-Islamic Dialogue Society of Washington and Sisterhood of Salaam Shalom.
Photo by Nancy Weiss
Tropp to head Free Loan
Shuli Tropp has been hired as executive director of Hebrew Free Loan Association of Greater Washington. Tropp has been director of institutional advancement for University of Maryland Hillel and an endowment professional for AIPAC. She is a graduate of the Robert H. Smith School of Business.
Photo provided
What’s cooking for Passover
From left, Cantor Michael Shochet, Rabbi Amy Schwartzman and Rabbi Stephanie Bernstein lead “Not Your Bubbe & Zayde’s Passover,” at Temple Rodef Shalom in Falls Church on April 6. Some 150 people came to sample recipes.
Photo by Henry Winokur
