Irvin Peiser, of Rockville, died on Apr. 21. He was the beloved husband of the late Anne Peiser; devoted father of Steve Peiser (Marla) and Lori Kaufman (Scott); loving grandfather of Andrew, Joshua, Ben (Ashley), Rachel, Aaron and the late Eric Pores; and cherished great-grandfather to Lucca.

Donations can be made to Montgomery Hospice. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

