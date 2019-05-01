Joel Simon, of Sandy Spring, died on Apr. 19. Joel is survived by his brother, Walter (Bonnie Forman); his aunts, Hilda Cohen and Lynn Michaels; his nieces and nephew; great-nieces and great-nephews and a great-great nephew.

Contributions may be made to the Almas Shriners Transportation Fund (almasshriners.org/donate) or a charity of choice. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

