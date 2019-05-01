Judith S. Wax, of Silver Spring, died on Apr. 22. She was the beloved wife of the late Aaron Wax; devoted mother of Marcy Armstrong (Michael), Barbara Wargo and Ralph Wax (Teresa); and cherished grandmother of Rachel Wax, Matthew Wax and Sarah Wargo.

Contributions may be made to the Riderwood Benevolent Care Fund (ericksonliving.com). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Similar Posts: