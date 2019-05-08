Paula Horowitz, of Rockville, died on Apr. 10. She was 91. She received a bachelor’s degree in sociology from the University of Maryland and a master’s degree in social work from Catholic University. She headed the Adult Services Unit at Prince George’s County Department of Social Services after many years in their Child Protective Services

Division.

She is predeceased by her husband, Elias Horowitz. She is survived by her children, Matthew Horowitz (Michele) and Carolyn Horowitz Amacher; sister, Renie Oken; and grandchildren, Eric Horowitz, Lisa Horowitz, Ezra Amacher and Samuel Amacher.