Shirley Kaplan, of Bethesda, died on May 3. She was 85.

Shirley married Don “Poppop” Kaplan in 1953 and they remained a devoted partnership for 65 years. Known as “Bubbie” by her grandchildren, Shirley was kindhearted, family oriented and a generous soul. She hosted seders and Jewish holidays at her house for many years, cooking brisket and matzah ball soup for weeks in advance.

Shirley was born on March 26, 1934, in Wilmington, Del. She worked for several years as an administrative assistant in the orthodontic practice of Drs. Kaplan and Chasen. Don and Shirley were avid travelers and truly enjoyed the wonders of the world. Shirley loved to volunteer in her daughter Dara’s elementary school classroom, helping to

teach the students.

She is survived by her husband, Don; her children, Pamela Ilene Klein (Terry Hipkins), Dara Joy Kaplan (Scott Monfils) and Neil Alan Kaplan (Faith Kaplan); her grandchildren, Justin Klein, Todd Klein, Alyson Klein, Marlena and Hannah Chertock; and great-grandchildren, Elise and Blaire Klein. She was the sister of the late Marvin Denenburg.

Donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.