Community | May 8, 2019

Taste of Freedom: From left, Mamoru Kanno of the Embassy of Japan, AJC Washington Board Member Gail Weiss and David Weiss attend AJC Washington’s 27th annual Ambassadors’ Seder at Washington Hebrew Congregation on April 11. Photo by Karen Sayre
Taste of Freedom: More than 320 people came to the Ambassadors’ Seder, including ambassadors, diplomats, Department of State officials, Capitol Hill staff and Jewish community leaders. Photo by Karen Sayre
Yom Hashoah in Howard County: Faith leaders from across the Howard County community join hands in solidarity during Howard County’s May 1 Yom Hashoah memorial service, attended by some 400 people. Photo by Ralph Grunewald
Brown inducted into Hall of Fame: Annandale native Tamara Brown was inducted into he Tufts University Athletics Hall of Fame on April 13. Brown, who graduated in 2011, is the Tufts Field Hockey program’s all-time leading scorer with 182 points on 78 goals and 26 assists. Photo provided
They know Torah: Sam Perlis of Potomac (far right) and Sara Moncarz of Bethesda (third from right) were among the winners of the March 3 JewQ Torah competition, which challenges students not attending Jewish day school to learn independently under the guidance of their local Chabad Hebrew school. The competition was held in Crown Heights, N.Y. Photo provided
