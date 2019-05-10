WJW wins 4 regional journalism awards

Washington Jewish Week on Friday won four awards for its work in 2018 from the regional MDDC Press Association, including Maryland, Delaware and the District.

WJW’s editorial staff won first place for breaking news for its coverage of last fall’s mass shooting in Pittsburgh, “Tragedy in Pittsburgh.”

The editorial staff also won first place for religion reporting with its five-part series on the 2018 demographic survey of the Washington area’s Jewish community. See here, here, here, here and here.

Art/production coordinator Mike Marshall took first place in the “self-promotion design” category with “Enjoy This Sweet Offer”

And Editor David Holzel won first place for the headline for a L’chaim column about WhiskyFest DC: “A festival where you can hear yourself drink.”

The awards were given out at the annual MDDC Annual Conference, at DoubleTree by Hilton in Annapolis.