B’nai Shalom of Olney in search for new rabbi

Congregation B’nai Shalom of Olney is searching for an interim rabbi after Rabbi Dina Rosenberg left the Conservative synagogue this month.

Rosenberg, who came to B’nai Shalom of Olney in 2017, told the congregation’s board in February that she was stepping down ahead of the expiration of her contract, according to board president Fred Lewis.

Lewis said the board and Rosenberg agreed that she would leave in May. “We mutually agreed for her to move on,” he said.

Rosenberg wrote on Facebook that she is now senior rabbi at Temple Beth Shalom in Manalapan, N.J.

Lewis said the 400-family synagogue has begun to receive resumes from prospective interim rabbis, rabbis who will serve for a short term until the congregation can choose a permanent rabbi.

Lewis said the search will last two to three months.

“We’re excited to review resumes and speak to people,” he said. “We will continue speak to people and bring people down for a visit whether they’re local or not,” he said.

Meanwhile, the congregation is being led by led by Hazzan Sara Geller. Lewis said a number of congregants are also rabbis who are helping to lead services.

Rosenberg began her tenure in 2017 when she succeeded Rabbi Ari Sunshine, who led the congregation for 11 years.

