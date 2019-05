Freeda Shoock Wolf, of Leisure World, died on Apr. 28.

She was the beloved wife of the late Harvey Wolf; devoted mother of Ron Wolf, Cindy Gilman (Stuart) and the late Denis Wolf; loving sister of Sandra Levinson; and cherished grandmother of Diane Gilman, Rachel Milburn and David Wolf (Aya). Contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.