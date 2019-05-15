Crausman bat mitzvah

Julia Crausman, daughter of Jamie Crausman and Ginger Moss, is celebrating her bat mitzvah on May 18 at Adas Israel Congregation. She is a seventh grader at Alice Deal Middle School.

She began her Jewish education at the Gan HaYeled and is a current student in the Ma ’alot Program.

For her mitzvah project, Julia will work with local animal shelters and sanctuaries, as part of her desire to become an animal educator. She is excited to share this simchah with her brother, Adam, her grandparents and many family members and friends.