Fifth measles case reported in Pikesville ZIP codes

Five measles cases have now been confirmed in Maryland, all within the 21208, 21209 and 21215 area codes outside Baltimore.

The Baltimore County Department of Health said on Monday no new measles vaccine clinics are planned at the moment.

The CDC now reports that “839 individual cases of measles have been confirmed in 23 states. This is an increase of 75 cases from the previous week. This is the greatest number of cases reported in the U.S. since 1994 and since measles was declared eliminated in 2000.”

For information, go to For information, go to cdc.gov/measles/cases-outbreaks.html

For information, go to phpa.health.maryland.gov/OIDEOR/IMMUN/Pages/Measles.aspx.