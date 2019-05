Temple Emanuel’s confirmation class of 2019 spent the past few months working on the “Yearbook of the Fallen” which has the name and pictures of students killed by gun violence in 2019. On Friday, they spent the morning lobbying their ideas. WJW caught up with them after a meeting with Sen. Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) staff while heading to their next appointment with Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.).