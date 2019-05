Elaine B. Cooper-Cutler, of Potomac, died on May 16. She was the beloved wife of Robert B. Cutler; devoted mother of Michelle Goodman (Stephen) and Howard Cutler (Melissa); loving sister of Sheila Kramer (Gilbert); cherished grandmother of Max, Derrick, James, Zachary and Brady.

Contributions may be made to the Montgomery County Public Schools Educational Foundation.

