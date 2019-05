Rhoda Mortman, of Rockville, died on May 17. She was 80.

She was the beloved wife of the late Milton Mortman; devoted mother of Jerome and Howard (Beth) Mortman; and cherished grandmother of Emily and Mia Mortman. She was a member of Temple Micah in Washington.

Contributions may be made to the Jewish Rockville Outreach Center or to Temple Rodef Shalom Library Fund.