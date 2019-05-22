What is Israel? May 22, 2019 By David Holzel Leave a Comment At the May 19 Israel Fest at the Bender Jewish Community Center of Greater Washington in Rockville, we asked what was at the top of everybody’s mind. Anna Cohen: “I have dual citizenship. So, for me it’s home.” Sharon Tadmor: “It’s my home. My whole family is there.” Raymond Friedman: “It’s our homeland. It’s where it all started.” Leonard Lamm: “The Jewish homeland, historically and today. A place for refuge for Jews that will always be holy to the Jewish people.” James Hetzel: Israel is God’s country. So is Wisconsin — Im from Wisconsin and that’s what we say. But Israel really is. Rellie Rozin, with her family: “Home. And it’s complicated.”
