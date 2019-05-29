Jonathan Mark Genderson

Jonathan Genderson, of Washington, died on May 25.

He was the beloved husband of Lori Genderson; cherished son of Abraham and Charlotte Genderson; devoted father of Elyse Genderson (Hal Kramer) and Rachel Genderson (Samuel Hollander); and

loving brother of Bruce Genderson (Donna Genderson) and Rick Genderson (Staci Walkes). He is survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.

Contributions may be made to the National Brain Tumor Society.

Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

