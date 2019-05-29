Paulette Schofer, of Rockville, died on May 19.

She was the beloved wife of Stanley Schofer; loving mother of Gail (Eric) Hyman and Gregory (Cindy) Schofer; dear sister of Stuart Brodsky; and cherished grandmother of Jacob, Rachel and Nicole Hyman, and Noam, Jory and Talia Schofer.

With a degree in elementary education from George Washington University, Paulette began her career as a teacher and then became a substitute teacher after having kids. She once was a substitute teacher for her son who didn’t know whether to call her mom or Mrs. Schofer. She had a second career as a dental assistant for Dr. Neil Cohen.

She was a breast cancer survivor and volunteered to counsel others as they confronted the disease through a program called Reach to Recovery, sponsored by the American Cancer Society. She was a

long-time member of Congregation Har Shalom and also helped plan social events in her condominium community.

Contributions may be made to Reach to Recovery in care of The American Cancer Society.

