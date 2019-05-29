Silverstein bat mitzvah

Jocelyn Rae Silverstein will become a bat mitzvah on June 1 at B’nai Israel Congregation in Rockville. She is a seventh grader at Lakelands Park Middle School.

Jocelyn is the daughter of Stephanie and Sam Silverstein, of Gaithersburg. She is the granddaughter of Sophie (z”l) and Sheldon Silverstein (z”l), and Annette and David Drazin (z”l).

For her bat mitzvah project, Jocelyn is raising awareness of widespread hunger in the Washington area. Her efforts include distributing food to those in need and raising funds for Manna Food Center.

