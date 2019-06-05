Nechama Rivlin, wife of Israel’s president, dies at 73

Nechama Rivlin, the wife of President Reuven Rivlin, has died at the age of 73.

She died on Tuesday, a day before her 74th birthday, at Beillinson Hospital in Petah Tikvah, where she underwent a lung transplant three months ago.

Rivlin, who had in recent years rarely been seen in public without being attached to a portable oxygen tank, suffered from pulmonary fibrosis, which causes scar tissue to fill the lungs and makes it difficult to breathe.

The surgery for the transplant was described as “complicated” by doctors and she required a second surgery several days later.

Rivlin was born in Moshav Herut in the Sharon region to parents who immigrated from the Ukraine and were founders of the moshav. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Hebrew university in botany and zoology and also studied the history of art.

She set up a community garden in the garden of the President’s Residence, where children from all over the country came to plant plants, spices and flowers.

She was to be buried on Wednesday at the national cemetery on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem.

—JTA News and Features

