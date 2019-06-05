Edith Bloom, of Rockville, died on May 27. She was the beloved wife of the late Louis Bloom; devoted mother of the late Arlene (David) Epstein, Murray (Cheryl) Bloom and Judith (David) Rabinek; loving sister of Annette Gavens; cherished grandmother of Jonathan (Amy) Epstein, Sandra Bloom, Emily Rabinek and Andrew Rabinek; and doting great-grandmother to Maya

Epstein and Kayla Epstein.

Contributions may be made to the Jewish National Fund (jnf.org) Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

