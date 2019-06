Steven Goldstein, of Silver Spring, died on May 28. He was the beloved husband of Mary Goldstein; devoted father of Jared Harel Goldstein and Adam Champagne Goldstein (Paula); and

loving brother of Barry Goldstein.

Contributions may be made to the ALS Association, 30 W. Gude Dr., Ste. 150, Rockville, MD 20850. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Similar Posts: